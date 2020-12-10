Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

