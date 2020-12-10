Robert J. Balog Sells 1,804 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 1,804 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $19,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KVHI opened at $10.69 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

