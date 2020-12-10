Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $71,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.37.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.