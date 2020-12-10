Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $114.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

