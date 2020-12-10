SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215,048 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

