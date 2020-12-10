Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,699,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,769,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,749,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,959,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,170,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,430 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

NYSE:SCI opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,549. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

