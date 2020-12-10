SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $62.04 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $24.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

