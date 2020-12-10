Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,428.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,428 ($44.79) and last traded at GBX 3,428 ($44.79), with a volume of 272074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,358 ($43.87).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,173.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.71. The company has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of €0.28 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L)’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

