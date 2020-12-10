SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 131,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $137.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.22.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

