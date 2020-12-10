Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of STAF stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
