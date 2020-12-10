Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

