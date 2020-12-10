Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.08.

SBUX stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit