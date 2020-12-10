StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.45 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Shares of SNEX opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07.

SNEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,496 shares of company stock worth $6,745,994. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

