StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.07. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 13,223 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $849,709.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,898.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,496 shares of company stock worth $6,745,994 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.