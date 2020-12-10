Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

SLF opened at $44.77 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.