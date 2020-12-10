Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,876,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $16,923,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $181.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.