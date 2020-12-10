Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.09

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 1824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08.

In related news, Director Jason E. Tester bought 171,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. acquired 250,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

