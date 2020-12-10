TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $39.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TCF Financial stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

