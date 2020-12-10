TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.22% of TCG BDC worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 165,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

