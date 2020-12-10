Telefónica’s (TEF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 58.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

