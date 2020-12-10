Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $102.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

