Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $102.00

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit