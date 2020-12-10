Telsey Advisory Group Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $65.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

NYSE OXM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

