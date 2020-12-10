Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ternium were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 84.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.