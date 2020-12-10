Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,168 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $461.38 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.49. The company has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.12.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

