Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

THO opened at $94.13 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

