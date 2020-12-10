TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.10. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 32,667 shares trading hands.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $37,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

