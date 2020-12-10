TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Down to $6.52

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.10. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 32,667 shares trading hands.
TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $247.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $37,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
