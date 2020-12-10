TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.