Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,185 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 100.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $1,733,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,134 shares of company stock worth $35,576,903 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $302.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $315.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

