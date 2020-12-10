Truist Financial Corp Buys 438,232 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 438,232 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE F opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

