Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $90.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.