Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.