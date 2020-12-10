Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,337,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,879,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $166.30 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,401. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

