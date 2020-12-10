Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth about $39,231,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,935 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 77.2% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 320,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after acquiring an additional 302,747 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,832 shares of company stock worth $16,038,686. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GGG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.