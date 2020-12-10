Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $170.39.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

