Truist Financial Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 143.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock worth $77,331,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

