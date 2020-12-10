Truist Financial Corp Has $4.87 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Cannae worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

CNNE stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

