Truist Financial Corp Has $4.97 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in South State by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after acquiring an additional 911,269 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

SSB opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

