Truist Financial Corp Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $105,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

