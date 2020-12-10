Truist Financial Corp Has $5.32 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $123.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

