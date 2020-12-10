Truist Financial Corp Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

