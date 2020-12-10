Truist Financial Corp Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 70,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $128.84 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

