Truist Financial Corp Has $5.71 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 284,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 66,896 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

