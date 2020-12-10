Truist Financial Corp Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $171.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

