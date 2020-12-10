Truist Financial Corp Has $6.46 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

