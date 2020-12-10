Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 391,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

