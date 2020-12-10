Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,504 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $131.82 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,030,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

