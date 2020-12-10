Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

