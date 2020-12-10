Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,418 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after buying an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after acquiring an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,250,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $146.05 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,629 shares of company stock worth $3,163,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

