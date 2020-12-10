Truist Financial Corp Purchases 16,266 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 252.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.22.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,561,504.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,288,842.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,265 shares of company stock worth $74,735,792 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $338.98 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $350.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $279.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.35 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.