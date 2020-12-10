Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,810 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.