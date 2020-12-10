Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

